Emmett Leroy Hunt, 91, of Union, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Stonespring of Vandalia, in Vandalia, Ohio.

He was born April 1, 1929, in Cynthiana, Ky., the son of the late Leroy "Roy" and Lena Toadvine Hunt. He grew up with three older sisters, the youngest being eight years older than him. After graduating from Oddville High School in 1947, Emmett followed his sisters to Dayton, Ohio, to look for work. He was employed by Frigidaire and Dayton Power and Light before settling into his 40-year career with Borden Dairy. He was an avid sports fan and was inducted into the Dayton Softball Hall of Fame. He enjoyed the University of Kentucky Wildcats, golf, basketball, bowling and euchre.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Madge Rockey Hunt; two daughters, Cindy Whittaker and Wendy Hunt; and three sisters, Gayle Mullin, Loraine Case and Eloise Haubach.

He is survived by a son, Rex (Vicki) Hunt; a daughter, Dawn (Joel) Manns; seven grandchildren, Wendi Christopher, Justin Whittaker, Brandi Martin, Toby Peacock, Holli McDonald, Jamey Dorn and Kendell Limburgh; a son-in-law, Danny Whittaker; and five nieces and nephews, Russell Case, Reba Fuller, Cathy Muntz, Phyllis Case and Randy Mullin.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8200 West National Road, New Carlisle, Ohio, with Pastor Bob Vogelmann officiating.

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, Ohio, was in charge of arrangements.

