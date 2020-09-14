Ernest E. Ellis Sr., 83, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Robertson County on Aug. 28, 1937 to the late Charles Augustus Ellis and Martha Catherine King Ellis. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Jeannette Fralix Ellis; his son, Ernest Edward "Eddie" Ellis Jr.; his brothers and sisters, Charles (Yvonne) Ellis, Sarah (James) Habermehl, Louisa (Paul) Edwards, Strother B. Ellis, and Emma Edna Ellis.
Ernest was a respected 28-year employee of Grede Permcast. He served as an Army veteran, and a longtime member of the Milford Christian Church. He was an avid hay and tobacco farmer, and was most proud of his small beef cattle herd.
He is survived by his grandchild, Tyler Chase Ellis; two brothers-in-law, Chuck Fralix, Donnie Fralix; daughter-in-law, Tracey Ellis; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his church family and special friends that helped him to stay home where he wanted to be.
A funeral service was held Sunday, Sept. 13 at the Milford Christian Church. Burial was in Hamilton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr., Maysville, KY 41056; or to the charity of your choice
