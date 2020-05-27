Eula Hieatt Kearns, 87, of Sadieville, passed away May 19, 2020 at Dover Manor Nursing Home.
She was born in Robertson County on Feb. 21, 1933 to the late Willard Hieatt and Hazel Hieatt. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Everett Frazier Kearns; two sisters, Ruthie Smith and Betty Pohlman; and a brother, S.R. Hieatt.
Eula is survived by her son, Darren Kearns; and three sisters, Doris Marsh, Joyce Courtney and Charlotte "Bunny" Bell.
Services will be held private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Beard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dover Manor, 112 Dover Drive, Georgetown, KY 41031 or to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 28, 2020