Everett "Bill" Wilson, 86, of Cynthiana, Ky., passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Cedar Ridge Health Campus in Cynthiana, Ky.Bill was born on Jan. 4, 1934, a son of the late Everett E. and Lula Belle York Wilson, and is preceded in death by a niece, Carolyn Wilson.He was a retired minister, serving at Germantown, Ky., Mt. Orab, Ohio, Lexington, Ky., Columbia, Missouri, Antioch Mills Christian Church in Berry, Ky., and several other churches. He was a member of the Southern Hope Church in Falmouth.He is survived by his wife Leah Margaret Miller Wilson, whom he married on May 15, 1954; three nieces, Marilyn Welch, Sharilyn Schuchmann, and Gerilyn Smith; and a host of extended family and friends.Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13 at the Southern Hope Church, Falmouth. Visitation will be Friday, June 12 from 5-8 p.m. at Southern Hope Church and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, preceding the funeral service at his church. Interment will take place in the Hopkinsville Cemetery in Maineville, Ohio.Memorial contributions are suggested to Southern Hope Church, 20 Southside Church Road, Falmouth, KY 41040.