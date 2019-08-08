Everett Frazier Kearns, 85, of Sadieville, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Dover Manor in Georgetown.
He was born in Harrison County, Sept. 10, 1933 to the late Shirley Walker Kearns and Minnie Caswell Kearns. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John William Kearns, and his sister, Dorothy Louise Kearns.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eula Hieatt Kearns; his son, Darren Kearns; and his brother, Shirley (Kathryn) Kearns Jr.
A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 10 at 12 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Randall Wiedemann. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Honorary pallbearers are Kerry Kearns, Marty Kearns, Marshall Kearns, Mike Kearns, Orlando Sabillon and Johnny Courtney.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dover Manor, 112 Dover Drive, Georgetown, Ky 40324.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019