Fanny Giles Robinson Coppage, 94, died Feb. 24, 2019 at Grand Haven Nursing Home.
She was the daughter of the late James A. Giles and Edna Duncan Giles, and is preceded in death by a son, James Elton Robinson.
Survivors include: three sons, John Wayne Robinson, Lewis Coppage Jr., and Roger Alan Coppage, all of Harrison County.
A funeral service will be held Friday March 1 at 2 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home with Bobby Duncan officiating the service. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Burial will be at Davis Cemetery.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019