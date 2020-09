Or Copy this URL to Share

Faye Eda Gifford, 78, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Edgemont Health Care.

She was the daughter of the late Austin Ellis Michael and Lakie Annis Overbe. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norris Gifford.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store