Faye Hart Slucher, 84, of Cynthiana, Ky., died peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
A native of Gray, Ky., she was born Feb. 18, 1936 to the late James Paul and Earsie Marie Hart.
She was a retired keypunch operator at Ecklar-Moore and HCS Data Services, and a member of Benson United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Clifford Slucher; a daughter, Kathy Faye Slucher; and three brothers, Norman, Garry, and Larry Hart.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Clifford Slucher; daughter-in-law, Cathy Carr Slucher; three grandsons, Jakob (Virginia) Clifford, Nickolas Russell, and Lukas Carr Slucher; three great-grandchildren, Brantley Clifford, Avery Katheryn, and Dylan Garner Slucher; two sisters, Linda (Will) Brafford and Cletta (Zenies) Jones; a brother, Dean (Sharon) Hart; and a very special niece, Priscilla (Don) Stinger.
Services will be held private at the convenience of the family by the Rev. Tim Thompson. Burial will be in the Lexington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Benson United Methodist Building Fund, 522 Silas Pike, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 7, 2020