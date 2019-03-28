Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Forest Glen Thompson. View Sign



Glen was born in Pendleton County, Ky., Feb 12, 1927, a son of the late Park and Netie Florence Thompson. He was a farmer and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by brothers Richard (Ruth) Thompson and Donald (Beulah) Thompson, both of Berry, Ky. and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 1 at 1 p.m. at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry, Ky., by Wayne Oaks. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Burial will take place in Pythian Grove Cemetery in Berry, Ky.

Forest Glen Thompson, 92, of Glasgow, Ky., formerly of Pendleton County passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Glasgow State Nursing Facility.

www.woodheadfuneralhome.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019

