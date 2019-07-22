Frances Clifford Wright, 92, Lexington, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Willows at Fritz Farm.
She was the daughter of the late William Paul and Flora True Clifford, and is preceded in death by her husband, William L. "Billy" Wright.
Survivors include: two children, Paul Lang Wright and Norma "Cissy" Spencer, both of Lexington.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at Battle Grove Cemetery. Her family will serve as casketbearers. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home.
www.drakefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on July 25, 2019