Frances Elizabeth Cox Lyons, 96, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Baptist Health-Lexington.
She was the daughter of the late Henry Whaley and Clarine Burden Cox, and was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lyons.
Survivors include: daughters, Erline Carr and Anita McNees, both of Lexington.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 5 at 11 a.m. in the Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building. Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on June 6, 2019