Frances Shannon Simms, 93, passed away May 8, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Paris, Ky. on Oct. 25, 1926 to the late R.S. and Elizabeth McIntyre Shannon. Frances was a member of the Cynthiana Baptist Church.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert Simms; her brothers and their wives, R.L. (Ruby) Shannon and William (Imogene) Shannon.
She is survived by her children, Doug Simms of Lexington, Debbie (Rick) Wade of Versailles and Mary Beth (Bill) McNutt of Cynthiana; grandchildren, Patrick (Kelsey) McNutt of Cynthiana and Taylor Wade of Versailles; two great-grandchildren, Grannis McNutt and Annabelle McNutt; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Battle Grove Cemetery by Dr. Larry Bishop. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 14, 2020