Frank B. Baker
1948 - 2020
Frank B. Baker, 72, of Brooksville, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at UK Healthcare in Lexington, Ky.
He was born in Harrodsburg, Ky. on March 4, 1948, to the late Roscoe and Gracie Owens Baker. Mr. Baker was a self-employed carpenter and musician.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Teegarden French; his children, Diane Huesman of Newport, Ky., Steve (Theresa) Baker of Bellevue, Ky., Frankie (Dawn) Baker Jr. of Ft. Thomas, Ky., Roscoe (Christine) Baker of Taylor Mill, Ky. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cathy Baker, Nikki Huesman, Steven Baker, Elizabeth Baker, Nicholas Baker, Jackie Frentzel, Frankie Baker III, Roxanna Baker, Christopher Baker, Leigh Ann Baker, Ashley Baker, Francesca Geir, and Jackson Fischer; nine great-grandchildren; his siblings, Grace (Jim) Vice, Alice (Larry) Etler, America (Jerome) Van Gurp, Chris (Larry) Sapp, and Debbie (Randy) Mayes.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Shamra Baker Fischer, and siblings, Arley Baker, Lester (Ellen) Baker, Betty (Ernest) Hollin, Doris (Ralph) Scott, Joyce (Glenn) Belcher, Barbara Jean Baker, Bertha Marie Baker, Houston Baker.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville, Ky. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Bracken Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to charity of choice.
www.MooreAndParkerFH.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moore & Parker Funeral Home
41 Hackett Ridge
Brooksville, KY 41004
(606) 735-2114
