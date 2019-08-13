Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frankie Glenn Perraut II. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Frankie Glenn Perraut II, known to many as "Buddy," enjoyed 64 beautiful years with family and friends before passing away peacefully on Aug. 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Buddy was born in Cynthiana, Ky. on Sept. 25, 1954 and is preceded in death by his parents, Frankie Glenn Perraut (Betty Rose Perraut) and Glenna Faye Franklin Perraut; his loving grandmother, Ruth Franklin Kelly, who helped raise him after his mother's death; his infant daughter, Angela Dawn Perraut; and his brother, Michael Tod Perraut.

Survivors include: his wife, Jo Lynn Garrett Perraut of Cynthiana; children, Tera (Lucas) Doyle of Roswell, Georgia; Joe (Melissa) Perraut of Lexington; Ginny (Justin Jett) Perraut of Paris; Lorie (Jamie) McFarland of Milford, Ohio; Neil (Karmee) Perraut of Georgetown; and Paige (Seth Barnes) Perraut of Cynthiana. Siblings include Bettye Ruth (Allen) Dampier of Cynthiana; Mary Sue (Travis) Flora of Frankfort; Leigh Ann Perraut of Cynthiana. Grandchildren include Robert and John Puckett, Brooklen Linville, Macy and Marielle Doyle, Camryn Perraut, Isabella Perraut, Brody and Cadence McFarland, Ava, Savannah and Lily Perraut. Buddy was also a nephew, uncle and cousin to many and was loved by all.

Buddy graduated from Harrison County High School in 1972 and started his 44 years of service at Bundy Tubing that summer. Buddy took pride in his years of service and built many lifelong friendships there but Buddy always dreamed of his own trucking business. In 2006, that dream was realized when he started Buddy Perraut Trucking. Buddy spent the last years of his life doing what he loved…working outside, running heavy equipment and serving his loyal customers.

Buddy loved his small-town community and was a long-standing member of Connersville Christian. He spent many years at the ballpark coaching and playing ball, he was an avid outdoorsman, a devoted UK fan and a hero to his family and many others.

A funeral service will be conducted Friday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home with Warren French officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 15 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Edward Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Joe Perraut, Neil Perraut, John Phillips, Tony Wade, John Arnold, David Pickett, Robbie Gaunce, Jamie McFarland, Travis Flora, Evan Flora, Lucas Doyle, and Marlin Anness.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031, to the Caring House in Durham NC Duke, 2625 Pickett Rd., Durham, NC 27705, and/or to Connersville Christian Church, 2190 Ky. Hwy. 1842 N, Cynthiana, KY 41031.

