Franklin Pierce Duncan, 76, of Port Orchard, Wash., passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton, Wash.

He was born on May 10, 1943, in Robertson County, Ky. to the late Frank Ivan Duncan and Rosa Overby. He graduated high school in Kentontown, Ky., and enlisted in the Navy where he was promoted to the rank of Master Chief before he retired. He was an active member of the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) in Bremerton, Wash. Throughout his retired years, he passionately served his fellow veterans in the FRA No. 29, in any capacity requested or needed, including the role of president. The primary focus of Mr. Duncan's life was to honor and help others. The honorable, selfless manner with which Frank lived his life has left a generational impact on his family and close friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Angie.

He is survived by wife, Jeanette Duncan; son, Frank Duncan; step-children, Lori Roberts, Kim, Shannon and Becky Prater, Donna McGaughey, Alan, and Phillip Browning; his sisters, Teresa Kenny, Mary Lou Guest, and Barbie Moore in his beloved Kentucky; as well as many grandchilren.

A celebration of life will be held at the FRA Branch No. 29 at 521 S. National Ave., Bremerton, WA on June 22 at 1 p.m. Ware Funeral Home is assisting the family.

