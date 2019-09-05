Gary W. Smith Sr.

Gary "Little Debbie" W. Smith Sr., 69, husband of Deborah Terwillliger Smith, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
Gary was well known as "Little Debbie" in several counties.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Gary W. Smith Jr. and his daughter, Melissa Olsen.
Services will be held Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. with Lee Cruse officiating at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home, 289 S. Main St., Winchester, Ky. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019
