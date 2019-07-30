Geneva Jean Smiley, 86, Cynthiana, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Johnson Mathers Nursing Home.
She was born in Harrison County, Sept. 24, 1932 to the late Roy Mastin and Emma Lou Wilson Mastin, and is preceded in death by her brother, Hervey Mastin and two sisters, Louana Baker and Vernia May England.
She is survived by two nephews, Larry (Rita) England and Gary Mastin; two nieces, Sheila (Ronnie) Harp and Vickie Hicks; special friends, Sandy Price, Jennifer Sosbe, Jamie (Joe) Barnes, Kelsi Barnes, and Cheryl Sanders; and several great-nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 31 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 30 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bill Haviland, Joe Barnes, Maritt Williams, BJ England, Reynolds Gifford, Gene Dawson and John Charles.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019