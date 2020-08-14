1/1
Geneva Mae McCarty
1936 - 2020
Geneva Mae White McCarty, 84, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Harrison County on April 12, 1936 to the late Johnie and Daisy Livingood White. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles McCarty; two brothers, Goble White, Clem White; and one sister, Christine Shrum.
She is survived by one daughter, Jeanette Rawlings; five step-children, Ethel Yazell, Rose (Tommy) Vice, Doug (Phyllis) McCarty, Marvin McCarty, Fuzzy McCarty; one brother, Ray White; one sister, Rosie (Paul) Cunningham; three grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer Northcutt) Rawlings, Nathan (Chelsea) Rawlings, Stephanie (Chad Hafley) Rawlings; four great-grandchildren, Timothy Chapman, Jayla Rawlings, Henlee Rawlings, Alyssa Hafley; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 14 from 5-9 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 258 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Pallbearers will be Jason Rawlings, Nathan Rawlings, John Rawlings, Richard Rawlings, Jamie McCarty, Doug McCarty, Larry White, Rickey White, Steven Cunningham, Johnie Cunningham, Gary Cunningham, Jimmy Coy, Chad Hafley, and Fuzzy McCarty.
www.warefuneralhome.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Aug. 14 to Aug. 22, 2020.
