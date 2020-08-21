George Frazier Hawkins, 89, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.He was born in Cynthiana on Feb. 9, 1931 to the late William M. and Zlla Mea Henry Hawkins. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Elizabeth Hawkins.George was a Korean War veteran, and was the guardian of Cherry Grove Cemetery. His love has been an example of his dedication to Cherry Grove Cemetery.He is survived by two sons, Maurice Frazier Hawkins and Darrin Keith Hawkins, both of Cynthiana; one daughter, Vanessa Elizabeth Hawkins of Louisville; one grandchild, Royce Cameron Hawkins; one great-grandchild, Royce Cameron Hawkins Jr.; one uncle, the Rev. Charles Keller Henry; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.A funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home with the Rev. James Custard officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 13 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be at Cherry Grove Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. James AME Church, 312 W. Pleasant St., Cynthiana, KY 41031.Pallbearers will be Peter Williams, Sammy Haliburton, Tom Ware, Thomas Ware, Mark Reeves, and Richard Swarts.Honorary pallbearers will be Blain Henry, Billy Joe Taylor, and Billy Todd Willis.