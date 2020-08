Or Copy this URL to Share

Gilbert Virgil Skinner Jr., 76, died July 10, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital.

He was the son of the late Martin and Vivian Flora Clifford.

Survivors include: his wife, Grace Rogers Skinner; and a daughter, Tamera Skinner Bale.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 14, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Road, by Minister Wally Rendel. Burial followed in Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

