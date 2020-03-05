Gilbert Wayne Hensley, 67, of Berry, Ky., died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home.
He was a son of the late Keith Darrell and Edith Bruner Hensley.
Survivors include: his wife, Denise Hill Hensley; and four children, Michael Wayne Hensley of Independence, Ky., Jessica Eaton of Berry, Ky., Joshua Dutzy of Berry, Ky., Jason Dutzy of Berry, Ky.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Leah Alyson Hensley.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m. at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth. A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. preceding the service. Graveside services will be held Monday, March 9 at 12 noon at the Gilbert Cemetery in Girdler, Ky.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020