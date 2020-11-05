Gladys W. Florence, 104, widow of Henry E. "Buddy" Florence went home to the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.She was born on June 19, 1916 to the late Robert F. and Stella Maffett Wiggins. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Day (Billy) and two brothers, Everett and Aubrey.She is survived by one son, Gary (Tina) Florence.Gladys loved her flowers, watching the birds at her feeders, and she loved her "grand dogs." She took great pride in the tomatoes that she and Bud would grow in the summer and can for the winter. Many a great meal was served at her table.Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Private burial will be held at Battle Grove Cemetery. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Republican Christian Church, 7888 KY. 392, Cynthiana, KY 41031; or Indian Creek Christian Church, 51 Waits Rd., Cynthiana, KY 41031; or to Unity Christian Church, 5848 KY. 36, Cynthiana, KY 41031.A special mention of honorary pallbearers due to services being private, David Keith Palmer, David Martin Palmer, Donnie Kenney, Sherell Snapp, Bill Weaver, Jeff Kearns, Joe Schwartz, Greg Mullins, Jerry Smith, Larry Smith, Mike Fryman, and David Lee Florence.