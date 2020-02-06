Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glen Ray Yazell Sr.. View Sign Service Information Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home 1120 Main St Paris , KY 40361 (859)-987-2500 Send Flowers Obituary

Glen Ray Yazell, Sr., 64, husband of Brenda Johnson Yazell, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital, Cynthiana, Ky.

A native of Paris, Ky., he was the son of the late Leonard Randolph and Martha Jane Goodpastor Yazell. He was a retired Lexmark employee, farmer and a member of Connersville Christian Church, Cynthiana, Ky.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven children, Robert (Christy) Warner, Stephanie Neace, Raymond (Kim) Warner, Joseph Adam (Jennifer) Yazell, Glen Ray (Ashley) Yazell Jr., William (Lauren) Yazell and Jason (Kelsey) Yazell; 13 grandchildren, Anthony Warner, Hope Warner, Grace Neace, Paige Warner, Angel Warner, Alex Warner, Ella Yazell, Charlie Yazell, Tinley Yazell, Raylee Yazell, Kendyll Yazell, Olivia Yazell and Colton Yazell; two brothers, Harold (Wilma) Yazell and Leslie (Donna) Yazell; one sister, Sandra "Skeets" (Eugene) Franklin; great-grandchild, Bayler Warner; special family member, Dixie Bales; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers, Oval Yazell, Bronson Yazell, Gary Yazell, Kenneth Yazell, George Yazell, Virgil LeeYazell, Norman Yazell and Jerry Wayne Goodpastor; one sister, Linda Sue Yazell and four grandchildren, Robert Warner, Jr., Cynthia Neace, Glen R. Yazell, III and Carley Yazell.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, Ky. by Bro. Clifford Neat. Burial will be in the Paris Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be his children.

The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home.

www.Lusk-McFarland.com Glen Ray Yazell, Sr., 64, husband of Brenda Johnson Yazell, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital, Cynthiana, Ky.A native of Paris, Ky., he was the son of the late Leonard Randolph and Martha Jane Goodpastor Yazell. He was a retired Lexmark employee, farmer and a member of Connersville Christian Church, Cynthiana, Ky.In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven children, Robert (Christy) Warner, Stephanie Neace, Raymond (Kim) Warner, Joseph Adam (Jennifer) Yazell, Glen Ray (Ashley) Yazell Jr., William (Lauren) Yazell and Jason (Kelsey) Yazell; 13 grandchildren, Anthony Warner, Hope Warner, Grace Neace, Paige Warner, Angel Warner, Alex Warner, Ella Yazell, Charlie Yazell, Tinley Yazell, Raylee Yazell, Kendyll Yazell, Olivia Yazell and Colton Yazell; two brothers, Harold (Wilma) Yazell and Leslie (Donna) Yazell; one sister, Sandra "Skeets" (Eugene) Franklin; great-grandchild, Bayler Warner; special family member, Dixie Bales; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers, Oval Yazell, Bronson Yazell, Gary Yazell, Kenneth Yazell, George Yazell, Virgil LeeYazell, Norman Yazell and Jerry Wayne Goodpastor; one sister, Linda Sue Yazell and four grandchildren, Robert Warner, Jr., Cynthia Neace, Glen R. Yazell, III and Carley Yazell.Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, Ky. by Bro. Clifford Neat. Burial will be in the Paris Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 at the funeral home.Pallbearers will be his children.The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home. Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 13, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close