Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Funeral 1:00 PM

Glenn McBath Grear, 90, of Paris, Ky., passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Wayne County, June 26, 1929 to the late Cecil Carl Grear and Elizabeth Canada Grear. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Catherine Bolton Grear and his brother, Malcolm Grear. For many years, Glenn served the community as owner and operator of many Southern States farm supply stores from 1950 until 2004 including his most recent business, Brooksville Farm Supply.

Glenn is survived by a son, David (Kathy) Grear; two daughters, Kay (Ricky) Bridges and Rebecca Grear; a sister, Paula Burkett; seven grandchildren, Karrie (Drew) Grisham, Kelly (John) Whalen, Ashley (Nick) Farmer, Catherine (Matt) Walz, Amie (Phillip) Rainwater, Laura Beth (Igli) Cashkú and Tyler Marsh; and 12 great-grandchildren, Jack Whalen, Kate Whalen, Aldo Farmer, Eliza Grisham, Jackson Walz, Avery Walz, Kinlee Walz, Kayden Rainwater, Dylan Rainwater, Derek Marsh, Sid Cashkú and Adea Cashkú.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Dr. Larry Bishop and the Rev. Chuck Kemp with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Paris Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Drew Grisham, John Whalen, Nick Farmer, Matt Walz, Phillip Rainwater, Igli Cashkú, Kenny Price and Tyler Marsh.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504 or to the Clintonville Christian Church, 141 Austerlitz Road, Paris, KY 40361.

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020

