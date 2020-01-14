Gloria Faye Blackburn Settle, R.N., 66, of Cynthiana, passed away Jan. 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital.
She was born Feb. 1, 1953 to the late Leonard Tracy Blackburn and Myrtle Porter Blackburn. She served many communities as a nurse for over 30 years.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 34 years, Mike Settle; three sons, Gregory D. (Sabrina C.) Reed, Tracy Reed and Benjamin Settle; two daughters, Crystal R. Reed (Ronnie) Blankenship and Sabrina S. Reed; seven grandchildren, Riley (Kimber) Reed, Joshua Reed, Caleb Blankenship, Calvin Blankenship, Jonathan Blankenship, Keaton Anderson and Max Gleason; and three great-grandchildren, Kiley Reed, Kason Reed and Kaisleigh Anderson.
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020