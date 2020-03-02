Grace Cooper, 75, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Port Charlotte, Florida.
She was born in Pendleton County on Oct. 19, 1944 to the late Marion (Frank) and Cora Bell Dance. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Joann Dance.
She is survived by her son, Allen (Kendra) Cooper; three daughters, Susan Lambert (Brian) Wink, Belinda Ison, Andrea (Pat) Elkin; and a brother, Leroy Dance; a niece, Dawn Dance; five grandchildren, Cassandra (Jimmy) Winkler, Abby Cooper (Doug Robinson), Morgan Cooper, Kailea Elkin, Zachary Elkin; and eight great-grandchildren, Jackson Myers, Clayton Robinson, Jillian Grace Cooper Kearns, Aubrey Sellers, Evan Winkler, Jacob Winkler, Gabe Winkler, and Avery Winkler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church with Father Harry Settle officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Antrobus, Stacy Wells, Dana Wells, Tommy Antrobus, Mike Antrobus, Ray Young, and Charles Dunn.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church, or to the school, 107 North Walnut Street, Cynthiana KY, 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020