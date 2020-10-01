Grant Wayne Doan, 66, of Marquette, Mich., passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
He was born Feb. 7, 1954, in Cynthiana, Ky., a son of Orville Christopher and Daisy Bell (Brett) Doan. Grant was raised in Cynthiana. As a youth, he enjoyed playing basketball with his brothers. He graduated from Harrison County High School, Class of 1973. Grant joined the US Air Force, serving for almost 30 years as an educator. During his military career, he both attended and taught classes in computer programming. He served at several duty stations throughout his career, but his favorite was in Spokane, Washington, where he taught computer programming at Goodwill.
He basically loved whatever he did. Following his honorable discharge, Grant did some traveling and sightseeing before returning to Kentucky. In 2018, Grant relocated to Marquette to live with his best friend and son, Taylor. In his leisure, Grant enjoyed playing Pokemon Go and spending time with Taylor. Grant enjoyed the great outdoors and all that nature had to offer. He could often be seen spending time at his favorite spots, Park Cemetery, Sugar Loaf Mountain, and Presque Isle, where he enjoyed watching the changing of the seasons and the wildlife. Grant will be missed for his good sense of humor, kind and generous nature.
Grant is survived by his best friend and son, Taylor Doan of Marquette; his siblings, Bennie (Julie) Doan, Mary (Jimmy) Howard, Joannis Dixon, and Danny Doan; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins to whom he was like a father; and former wife, Debra Doan. In addition to his parents, Grant was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Coker and brother, Johnny Doan.
Graveside services with veterans honors were held at the Park Cemetery, Marquette.
Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family, where condolences may be expressed online at fassbenderswansonhansen.com.