Gregory Lynn Sandy, 65, Falmouth, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at home after a long illness.

He was born on Oct. 18, 1953, in Four Oaks (Falmouth, Ky.). He was the son of Maybelle Sharp Sandy and the late John Wilbur Sandy, who preceded him on July 11, 1985. A 1971 Pendleton High School graduate, Greg started working with Bert Wright, creating blueprints and building barns. In 1977, he joined Spade Corporation in Georgetown, Ky., a contractor for the petroleum industry, where worked for 41 years and currently served in the position of project manager. He was a co-owner of Time Out Tavern in Falmouth. Known for his love of all sports, especially basketball and football, Greg followed the University of Kentucky, the Bengals, and the Reds and kept his television tuned to ESPN and old Western movies. Greg loved his family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Corbin Alexander Sandy and his daughter, Kendall Nicole Sandy, both of Falmouth, Ky.; his granddaughter, Kyleen Sandy; his mother, Maybelle Sandy of Falmouth; his fiancé, Regina Pribble of Falmouth; his sister, Carol (Charles) Klaber of Neave, Ky.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Curtis Ray Sandy on Feb. 11, 2017.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m. at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Kevin Barnard officiating. The visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth.

Memorials are suggested to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056, the River Valley Nursing Home Activity Fund, 305 Taylor Street, Butler, KY 41006, or the .

