Harold Calvin Arnold, 62, died Feb. 6, 2019.
He was born in Cynthiana on Jan. 9, 1957 to the late Perry and Inez Wright Arnold, and was preceded in death by two brothers, Allen Arnold and Ricky Highlander.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Holland Arnold; his son, Brian Keith of Cynthiana; his daughter, Nikki Arnold Hollar of Cynthiana; his brother, Perry (Gena) Douglas Arnold of Cynthiana; two sisters, Debbie (Ronald) Amburgey of Carlisle and Maudie (Eddie) Goheen of Jacksonville, Fla.; and his grand-daughter, Payton Nicole Hollar of Cynthiana.
A funeral service will be conducted Monday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Children's Miracle Network, 800 Rose Street, Lexington KY 40536.
