1/
Harold Douglas Cummins
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Douglas Cummins, 77, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Lexington on Nov. 21, 1942 to the late Cecil and Ada Margaret Redden Cummins. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by one brother, Cecil Cummins.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Risner Cummins; two brothers, Johnny (Brenda) Cummins, Glenn (Sandy) Cummins; one stepdaughter, Suzette McKinney; one grandson, Steven Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at KY Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Lane, Williamstown, KY.
www.warefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Oct. 12 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved