Harold Douglas Cummins, 77, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.He was born in Lexington on Nov. 21, 1942 to the late Cecil and Ada Margaret Redden Cummins. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by one brother, Cecil Cummins.He is survived by his wife, Vivian Risner Cummins; two brothers, Johnny (Brenda) Cummins, Glenn (Sandy) Cummins; one stepdaughter, Suzette McKinney; one grandson, Steven Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at KY Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Lane, Williamstown, KY.