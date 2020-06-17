Harold Fowler, 82 of the Nashville area, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at home, under the care of Hospice, after a long battle with chronic diseases.
Harold was born April 27, 1938 in Cynthiana, Ky., the son of Orville and Gladys Fowler. At the age of 18 months he contracted Polio in his right leg. Most of his early years were spent in hospitals, casts and braces.
He graduated from Cynthiana High School in 1957 where he proudly served as the manager for the football teams his brothers Norm and Jake played for and where he himself played baseball. Harold attended Eastern Kentucky University for one year before moving to Ohio to live with his sister, Marjorie.
Harold made many friends while working at Record Files, Armetco and Imhoff and Long, before retiring after 28 years as a purchasing manager at Astro Cosmos.
Harold married Lois Lang on Sept. 16, 1962 and they raised four children in the West Holmes School District: Missy (Mike) Koenig, Wendy (Ted) Macaulay, Jenny (Dan) Burgett and Mike (Jessica) Fowler. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Mac and Marc Koenig, Brock (Rachel) Macaulay, Brittleigh Macaulay, Bryce (Tallie) Burgett, Brant Burgett and Garrett and Gabby Fowler. In addition to his sister, Marjorie Martin, sister-in-law Jean Fowler, brothers and sisters-in-law Tom and Karen Lang and Vicki and Rick Morrison; he is survived by numerous nephews and nieces and daughters of the heart, Jamie and Kris. Bill Chapman and Jim Ogi were two of the best friends Harold could have asked for and also survive.
Preceding Harold in death were his parents, in-laws Wendell and June Lang, and brothers Jake and Norman Fowler.
Harold loved snowmobiling, fishing, genealogy, his 1978 Lincoln, and most of all, his children and grandchildren. He followed their sports and other activities from grade school through college and was very proud of their many accomplishments.
He was a member of the Nashville Fire Department for 30 years, Nashville United Methodist Church and the Nashville Grange. Physically unable to fight fires, he became treasurer of the NFD and made many friends at the fish frys taking their donations. He was also very proud of projects completed while he was a church trustee.
A private family graveside service will be held. The family asks that everyone save memories of Harold to be shared during a celebration of his life to be held at a later date. We also wish to thank LifeCare Hospice for their kindness and support as well as our many friends and family that have helped during this difficult time.
The family would like to thank the medical team who kept him going to enjoy his family years longer than expected including: Dr. Cyril Ofori, Dr. John Miller, Dr. Prah, Dr. Tan, the Infusion Suite staff and the Progressive Care Staff.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: The Cardiovascular Institute c/o Dr. Cyril Ofori at Wooster Community Hospital (1761 Beall Avenue, Wooster, Ohio), LifeCare Hospice (1900 Akron Road, Wooster, Ohio) or the Nashville United Methodist Church (PO Box 399, Nashville, Ohio).
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 27, 2020.