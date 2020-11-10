1/
Harold Lee Dunn
1931 - 2020
Harold Lee Dunn, 89, of Cynthiana, Ky., widower of the late LaVerne Dunn, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at the Lexington VA Health Care System.
Mr. Dunn was born on Oct. 1, 1931 to the late Hurschel and Mary Dixon Dunn.
Harold lived a fulfilling life as a father, brother, husband and friend. He was a US Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. He loved playing softball, enjoyed fishing, watching Nascar and wrestling, being outdoors, and front porch sitting with his buddy, Dewey the dog.
Survivors include: his son, Steve (Debby) Dunn of Cynthiana; granddaughter, Kasey Dunn of North Hollywood, Calif.; two sisters, Mildred Cummins and Ruby Auxier of Williamstown, Ky.; and two brothers, Sammy (Patty) Dunn and Roscoe (Sharon) Dunn of Cynthiana, Ky.
In keeping with his nature, funeral services are private and for immediate family.
Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name to the Korean War Veterans Association @ KWVA.US.
Care Cremation Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Nov. 10 to Nov. 21, 2020.
