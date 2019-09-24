Helen Kay Tedder Hopkins, 83, of Sweetwater, Tenn., formerly of Cynthiana, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late J. C. and Ruby Higgins Tedder, and is preceded in death by a son, Larry Hopkins.
Survivors include: two sons, Jeff Hopkins of Cynthiana and Tod Hopkins of Sweetwater, Tenn.; and a daughter, Beverly Hopkins Branson of Hendersonville, N.C.
A private family service and inurnment will be held in the Carlisle Cemetery. Drake Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019