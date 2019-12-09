Henrietta Pierson Brinker, 90, of Cynthiana, passed away Dec. 5, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Midland, Michigan on Oct. 28, 1929 to the late Everett Pierson and Rose Tibbatts. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles W. Stoehr; a son, Mark W. Stoehr and several brother and sisters.
Henrietta is survived by her daughter, Michelle D. (Roy) Hutchison; two sons, Charles J. (Pam) Stoehr and Steven M. Stoehr; two sisters, Mary E. Seta and Hazel Dorney; three grandchildren, Jeremy Harris, Kyle Stoehr and Anna Gerard and several great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 13 at Ware Funeral Home at 1 p.m. by Chaplain Esther Sapp with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Lower Curry Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Charles Stoehr, Steven Stoehr, Roy Hutchison, Bruce Ritchie and Darryl Fryman.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ware Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Dec. 12, 2019