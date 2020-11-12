1/
Henry Arthur Kline
1928 - 2020
Henry Arthur Kline, 92, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, Ky.
He was born in Islip, NY on June 3, 1928.
He is survived by two daughters, Tara Middleton, Cassandra (Andre Jr.) Mahone; and one grandchild, Laura Middleton.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter, 1751 New Lair Rd., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Nov. 12 to Nov. 26, 2020.
