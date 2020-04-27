Herman Wayne Wells, 76, husband of Sharon Marshall Wells, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home.
A Harrison County native born Jan. 31, 1944 to the late Herman "Tink" and Gladys Dailey Wells, Wayne was a former member of the U.S. Army Reserves, a longtime parts salesman for Paul Miller Ford and Power Train, and a member of Arlington Christian Church in Lexington. He avidly enjoyed deer hunting for many years and woodworking.
Also surviving are two children, Tiffany (Bo) Morgan of Versailles and Brandon (Lena) Wells of Valdosta, Georgia; and three grandchildren, Alex Morgan, Brady Wells and Shelby Morgan.
Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Hwy. 62 East, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Arrangements are under the direction of Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020