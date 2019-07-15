Ian Wayne Turner, 21 months, of Falmouth, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Harrison Memorial Hospital. He was born in Lexington, Oct. 18, 2017, to Eric Turner and Ashley Henderson.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his brother, Riley Hughes; his sister, Emberley Turner; his maternal grandfather, Rick Brooks; his paternal grandparents, Richard and Terry Turner; his maternal great grandmother, Penny Rice; two aunts, Tracy Turner and Megan Brooks; two uncles, Brandon Day and Kevin Florence; his great aunt, Erica Hayslip; two great uncles, James Henderson and Robby Rice and two cousins, Skylar Turner and Cody Turner.
A funeral service will be conducted at Ware Funeral Home on Monday, July 15, at 1 p.m. by Richard Hayslip with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers are Eric Turner, Jason Holland, James Henderson and Robby Rice.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on July 11, 2019