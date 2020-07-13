Ina James "Jimmy" Brown Vaughn Huffman went to be with her Lord Jesus on July 11, 2020.Born on Aug. 17, 1927, she was the daughter of Pearl (Million) Brown and Ernest Brown of Berry, Ky. Preceding her in death was her son D.R. Vaughn.She is survived by daughters Barbara (Haviland) Argo, Cynthiana, Lorraine (Michael) Potts, Hamilton, Ohio, and Carol (Roy) Rogers, Cynthiana; grandchildren, Haviland and Lauren Argo, Louisville and Andrew (Ashley) Potts, Middletown, Ohio; great-grandchildren are Avery, Brynley, and Grayson Potts.Ina graduated with honors from Chillicothe Business College in Missouri. Her working career included time at the State Capital in Frankfort, co-owner of Vaughn Shell Service, Berry, with the father of her four children, Delbert Vaughn, and with the Census Bureau for over a decade, working on a Tobacco and Firearms survey. She was a loving mother, farmer, business woman, accomplished seamstress, and excellent cook.She attended Riverview Baptist Church as a child, was a member of Elmarch Methodist Church, and a lifetime member of the Harrison County Homemakers Robinson-Antioch Club.Ina had a major stroke at the age of 78, which left her with limited speech and mobility. Ina's patience, determination and intelligence were profound. The sparkle never left her blue eyes.Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 16 at 3 p.m. at Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, with the Rev. Terry McDuffey officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday preceding her service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry.