India Elizabeth Kiser, 78, died Jan. 19, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include: her husband Edwin M. Kiser of Cynthiana, Kentucky; daughters, Elizabeth Y. Raper of North Carolina, Margaret L. Polito of Florida, and Mary "Trudy" Landsberg of Cynthiana, Kentucky.
A memorial service will be held on Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 302 E. Pike St. (P.O. Box 307) Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Care Cremation Service of Lexington, Ky. assisted the family.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020