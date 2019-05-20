Inez Toohey Burgan, 85, Cynthiana, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Health Campus.
She was born in Cave City, July 20, 1933 to the late Thomas Toohey and Madell Dunagan Toohey. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Prentice Burgan Jr.; a brother, Gordan Toohey and a granddaughter, Angel Burgan.
Inez was a retired educator for Harrison County High School and Maysville Community and Technical College and a member of Cynthiana Christian Church.
She is survived by two sons, Kurt (Jennifer) Burgan and Kent (Taylena) Burgan; a brother, Larry (Margaret) Toohey; five grandchildren, Sara Ann Ledford, Laura Beth Ledford, Anna Burgan, Autumn Burgan and Andrew Burgan; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Pam Coleman.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 23 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home with Dr. Larry Bishop officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Larry Kendall, Nick Coleman, Jim Howard, Scott Kendall, J.D. Kendall, Johnny Curtis, John Scott and Josh Curtis.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 23, 2019