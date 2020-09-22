1/1
Isabel Eades Collins
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isabel Eades Collins, 92, passed way Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at Robertson County Health Care.
She was born in Clark County on April 23, 1928 to the late Jake and Lillie Mae Anderson Eades. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Hobart Collins Jr.; her brothers, Phelps Eades, Bob Eades, Paul Eades; her sisters, Mabel Bills, Ann Bell, Helen Ross, and Jane Willoughby.
She is survived by one son, Mark (Debbie) Johnston; one daughter, Leigh Ann (Johnny) Schreiber; three grandchildren, Kameron Jenkins, Janea (Alex Nutt) Johnston, Taylor Schreiber; one great-grandchild, Harleigh Jenkins; and two great grand-dogs, Bentley and Cooper.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr., Maysville, KY 41056.
www.warefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Sep. 22 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved