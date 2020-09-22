Isabel Eades Collins, 92, passed way Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at Robertson County Health Care.She was born in Clark County on April 23, 1928 to the late Jake and Lillie Mae Anderson Eades. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Hobart Collins Jr.; her brothers, Phelps Eades, Bob Eades, Paul Eades; her sisters, Mabel Bills, Ann Bell, Helen Ross, and Jane Willoughby.She is survived by one son, Mark (Debbie) Johnston; one daughter, Leigh Ann (Johnny) Schreiber; three grandchildren, Kameron Jenkins, Janea (Alex Nutt) Johnston, Taylor Schreiber; one great-grandchild, Harleigh Jenkins; and two great grand-dogs, Bentley and Cooper.A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr., Maysville, KY 41056.