Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jack's life story with friends and family

Share Jack's life story with friends and family



He was the son of the late John W. and Elizabeth Hatcher King.

He is survived by his wife Alice Perkins King; and two daughters, Mary Sauceda and Tina C. King.

Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 14 at Crosspointe Church in Austin, Texas. Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home, Austin, Texas, is in charge of arrangements. There will be a virtual memorial service at 1:45 EST of the service at the Crosspointe Church link at Jack Bryan King, 75, of Austin, Texas, died Nov. 9, 2020 at home.He was the son of the late John W. and Elizabeth Hatcher King.He is survived by his wife Alice Perkins King; and two daughters, Mary Sauceda and Tina C. King.Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 14 at Crosspointe Church in Austin, Texas. Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home, Austin, Texas, is in charge of arrangements. There will be a virtual memorial service at 1:45 EST of the service at the Crosspointe Church link at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwnexS69xXYf01DHWJenBeA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store