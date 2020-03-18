Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Glenn Sanders. View Sign Service Information Hinton-Turner Funeral Home 526 Pleasant Street Paris , KY 40361 (859)-987-1555 Graveside service 1:00 PM Battle Grove Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Jackie Glenn Sanders, 66, of Bourbon County, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Ky.

He was a loving husband of 44 years to Diana Brown Sanders. Jackie was born May 18, 1953 in Harrison County to Sudie Fryman Sanders and the late Raymond Sanders. He was a graduate of Bourbon County High School, Class of 1972 and was a member of Lair Methodist Church. He was an employee of CMWA. Jackie loved working on his old cars, hunting, and his little dog, Shortie. Most of all, he loved Jesus Christ.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by one brother, Jerry Sanders; and two nephews, Michael Brown and Jason Brown. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Sanders; and his loving daughter, Lisa Lynn Sanders.

Funeral services will be conducted at the graveside at Battle Grove Cemetery on Friday, March 20 at 1 p.m. by Bro. Wayne Tolson.

Casket bearers will be Michael Brown, Jason Brown, Wayne Fryman, Tony Gray, David D. Eckler, Tom Ellis, Mike Fielder, and Kevin Stamper.

Honorary bearers will be his co-workers at CMWA.

The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Hinton-Turner Funeral Home in Paris, Ky.

