Jacqueline "Jackie" Lee Poland, 77, of Sadieville, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas.
Born Feb. 10, 1943, in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the only child of the late Leonard and Blanche Brown Sievers. Jackie enjoyed working for several years at Freeway Restaurant in Corinth and Piles Chevrolet in Williamstown. She was an active gardener and devoted to her family. Her greatest pleasure was being a grandmother.
She will be missed by her daughters, Jaime (Estill Barnett) House and Jill (Doug) Bruner; her son-in-law, Matt (Necole) Edmonson; her grandchildren, Matthew Edmonson, Kristin (Dalton Hill) Edmonson, Brian House, Leslie Buchanan, Brandy Loman, CJ Barnett and Landon Barnett; and her great-granddaughter, Hailey Hill.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 29 with Bro. David "Milkweed" Wotier presiding. Burial will be in the Owenton Cemetery.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020