Jacquelyn Ruth Browning, 86, wife of Billy K. Browning, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at her home.
She was born June 24, 1933 in Pierre, South Dakota to the late John H. and Ruth Agnes Wolkenhaeur Lackey. She was a 1951 graduate of Rapid City High School, a retired tax consultant, a former member and treasurer of the Harrison County Band Boosters and a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, where she had been active in the Alter and Rosary Society.
Other survivors include: her children, Meridyth Sue Patterson, Billee Ruth Andrews, Joan Elizabeth Browning, Stanley Keith Browning and Virginia Mae (D.J.) Sharp; two brothers, Norman and Richard Lackey; eight grandchildren, Kimberly and William Patterson, Kristina and Daniel Andrews, Trey Michael Williams, Zachary and Jacob Browning and Haleigh Sharp; along with several great-grandchildren.
Also preceding her in death was a daughter, Grace Marie Browning, and two brothers, Curtis and Burton Lackey.
A funeral mass will be conducted Friday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church officiated by the Rev. Harry Settle. Cremation will follow the services. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home with a rosary conducted at 7 p.m.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020