Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Abraham Kirk. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

James Abraham Kirk, 40, Patriot, Ohio, died July 24, 2019 at his home.

He was born Aug. 23, 1978 and raised in Georgetown Ky., and was proceeded in death by his grandparents Cassie and Pauline Rodgers.

He is survived by his life partner, Lisa Conley; his mother and step father, Ginger Rodgers Dunn and Jackie Dunn; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Jennifer Giles Baldwin and Joseph Baldwin and Rebecca Kirk Roach and Steven Roach; and his brothers, Daniel Kirk and Charlie Dunn. He adored all his nieces and nephews, Raegan, Haley and Addisyn Baldwin, Ashton and Jayden Roach, Xavier and Gabriel Kirk, Lillian and Lane Dunn and Kyle, Carly, Bentley and Wyatt Conley and James Saltz; and his beloved dog Leo.

A service will be held at Leesburg Christian Church, 6005 Ky. Hwy. 1842 N, Cynthiana, KY on Aug. 1 with an open visitation for all family and friends from 3-6 p.m. and private service following for immediate family only. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Ricci Partin, Lee Langley, Ashton Roach, Wes Lingerfelt, Calvin Rodgers, Dave Perkins, Rodney Sharon, Chuck Conley, Frank Conley, and Joey Conley.

In lieu of flowers or gifts the family has requested all donations be sent by mail to Living Free of Harrison County, 216 S. Main Street, Cynthiana, KY 41031; or PayPal @paypal.me/livingfreeharrisonco.

www.warefuneralhome.com James Abraham Kirk, 40, Patriot, Ohio, died July 24, 2019 at his home.He was born Aug. 23, 1978 and raised in Georgetown Ky., and was proceeded in death by his grandparents Cassie and Pauline Rodgers.He is survived by his life partner, Lisa Conley; his mother and step father, Ginger Rodgers Dunn and Jackie Dunn; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Jennifer Giles Baldwin and Joseph Baldwin and Rebecca Kirk Roach and Steven Roach; and his brothers, Daniel Kirk and Charlie Dunn. He adored all his nieces and nephews, Raegan, Haley and Addisyn Baldwin, Ashton and Jayden Roach, Xavier and Gabriel Kirk, Lillian and Lane Dunn and Kyle, Carly, Bentley and Wyatt Conley and James Saltz; and his beloved dog Leo.A service will be held at Leesburg Christian Church, 6005 Ky. Hwy. 1842 N, Cynthiana, KY on Aug. 1 with an open visitation for all family and friends from 3-6 p.m. and private service following for immediate family only. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Honorary Pallbearers will be Ricci Partin, Lee Langley, Ashton Roach, Wes Lingerfelt, Calvin Rodgers, Dave Perkins, Rodney Sharon, Chuck Conley, Frank Conley, and Joey Conley.In lieu of flowers or gifts the family has requested all donations be sent by mail to Living Free of Harrison County, 216 S. Main Street, Cynthiana, KY 41031; or PayPal @paypal.me/livingfreeharrisonco. Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close