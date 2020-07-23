1/1
James C. Elliott
1935 - 2020
James C. Elliott, 84, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Lexington, Ky.
He was born in Northridge, Ohio on July 31, 1935 to the late James Henry and Marjorie U. Elliott. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Elliotte, and his second wife, Evelyn L. Harden Elliott; his son, James Franklin Elliotte; his brother, Robert Elliott; his sister, Dee (Arvil) Walters: his brother, Ronald (Henry Ann) Elliott.
James is survived by a daughters, Debra Louise Elliotte (Claudio) Reis of Los Angeles, Calif., Nioka Jean (Michael) Fisher of Cynthiana, Ky.; and Lahoma Ann (Mike) Journell of Miamisburg, Ohio; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 31 at 1 p.m. at the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. 8135 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, Ohio. A burial with military honors to follow.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Bluegrass Care Navigators of Cynthiana, Ky. or the Veterans Administration Hospice located in Lexington Ky.
www.warefuneralhome.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Jul. 23 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
