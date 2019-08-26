Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward Fogle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Edward Fogle passed away peacefully at the age of 80 in his home Aug. 23, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He has graced us with his life, love and service to his family, friends and community.

James was born in Cynthiana, Ky. on April 19, 1939. He was honorably discharged from the US Army where he served as a medical assistant. He and his former wife, Ronda Merritt, relocated to Sheboygan, Wisconsin in 1971 where he worked for Borden Chemical Company for 20 years. He returned to Kentucky in 1991 with his, then, current wife, Ruth Puls Fogle. They resided in Somerset until her passing in 2012. He has most recently resided in Shelbyville and then Eminence where he lived with his companion, Wanda Roberts.

James is survived by his children, Kathryn Fogle and Deborah Fogle Warner; his stepsons, William Puls, Jerry Puls, and David Puls; his two brothers, Clifton Fogle and Charles Fogle; his three sisters, Wilma Lemon, Margaret Barnhill and Lola Jean Hicks; his grandchildren, Michael Fogle, Matthew Fogle, Kariana Fogle, Jacob Warner and Morgan Warner; five great-grandchildren, Jaxson Fogle, Caius Fogle, Malaki Fogle, Cheyenne Fogle and Jozlyn Fogle; many nieces and nephews; and his companion Wanda Roberts and her two children, Cindy Case and Cathy Ash.

Visitation services was held at the Smithfield Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 25 followed by the funeral service. Burial was held Monday, Aug. 26 in Somerset at the Lakeside Memorial Gardens where he was laid to rest next to his late wife. Shannon Funeral Services was in charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Smithfield Baptist Church, 5303 Sunnyside Road, Smithfield, KY 40068. James Edward Fogle passed away peacefully at the age of 80 in his home Aug. 23, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He has graced us with his life, love and service to his family, friends and community.James was born in Cynthiana, Ky. on April 19, 1939. He was honorably discharged from the US Army where he served as a medical assistant. He and his former wife, Ronda Merritt, relocated to Sheboygan, Wisconsin in 1971 where he worked for Borden Chemical Company for 20 years. He returned to Kentucky in 1991 with his, then, current wife, Ruth Puls Fogle. They resided in Somerset until her passing in 2012. He has most recently resided in Shelbyville and then Eminence where he lived with his companion, Wanda Roberts.James is survived by his children, Kathryn Fogle and Deborah Fogle Warner; his stepsons, William Puls, Jerry Puls, and David Puls; his two brothers, Clifton Fogle and Charles Fogle; his three sisters, Wilma Lemon, Margaret Barnhill and Lola Jean Hicks; his grandchildren, Michael Fogle, Matthew Fogle, Kariana Fogle, Jacob Warner and Morgan Warner; five great-grandchildren, Jaxson Fogle, Caius Fogle, Malaki Fogle, Cheyenne Fogle and Jozlyn Fogle; many nieces and nephews; and his companion Wanda Roberts and her two children, Cindy Case and Cathy Ash.Visitation services was held at the Smithfield Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 25 followed by the funeral service. Burial was held Monday, Aug. 26 in Somerset at the Lakeside Memorial Gardens where he was laid to rest next to his late wife. Shannon Funeral Services was in charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Smithfield Baptist Church, 5303 Sunnyside Road, Smithfield, KY 40068. Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close