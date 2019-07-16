Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Elmer Fryman. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

James "Red" Elmer Fryman, 73, died July 14, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Harrison County, May 22, 1946 to the late Elmer Jacob and Madeleine Grant Fryman. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Francis Jolene Ferguson.

Jim was a member of Unity Christian Church, Elks Lodge No. 438, and served in the U.S. Army Reserves from January 1967 to November 1971.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Spring Fryman; a son, James Jeremy (Christina) Fryman; two daughters, Toby Diane (Chris) Perkins and Stacie Sue (Tony) Eckler; and eight grandchildren, Emalee Little, McKayla Cloyd, Sierra Eckler, Tanner Eckler, Andrew Fryman, Brody Fryman, Katie Newby, and Brett Perkins.

A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, July 18 at Ware Funeral Home at 10 a.m. with Bro. Bruce Templeton officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be at Ravens Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Unity Christian Church Building Fund, 5848 Hwy. 36 W., Cynthiana, KY 41031, or to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Fryman, Mike Ritchie, Marshall Ritchie, Tanner Eckler, Andrew Fryman, and Brody Fryman.

