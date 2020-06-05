James JD McNees
James "JD" McNees, 57, of Georgetown, passed away March 20, 2020 in Mt. Vernon, Missouri.
He was the son of the late Mildred and Harold David McNees of Cynthiana. He was a truck driver for the past 40 years, an avid Harley rider and enjoyed tractor pulls.
JD is survived by his two sons, Bryan D. McNees of Concord, North Carolina and William D. McNees of Berry, Kentucky.
No services are scheduled at this time. He has been cremated per his wishes.

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Jun. 5 to Jun. 13, 2020.
